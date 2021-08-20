The ‘New Messi’ of Barcelona is just waiting for his chance.

Barcelona might not have to seek far for the “New Lionel Messi.”

Even though Messi, Barcelona’s longtime talisman, left Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain more than a week ago, the fans’ great disappointment could still be felt.

Messi’s time with Barca would inevitably come to an end, just like any other star athlete’s, but no one anticipated it to happen the way it did.

However, it may not be long until Barcelona finds a player capable of filling the large shoes that the Argentine has left behind.

Some people, including the Catalans, may not realize it, but their young team already has a few “Messi-like” players.

New signing for Barcelona B Kays Ruiz-Atil, for example, makes a compelling case.

The former PSG attacker has been compared to Messi for a long time, and he is no stranger to Barca, having previously played for La Masia.

Ruiz-Atil is looking forward to making it to the senior team as soon as possible now that he has returned to his “home.”

“I am ecstatic to be back; I have wanted to play for Barça since I was a child, but I was banned by FIFA,” Ruiz-Atil stated. “I’ve always wanted to go back, and now it’s finally possible.”

He continued, “I’d like to be in the first team and see if I can make my debut.” “It feels great to be back home; Barça has always been like a family to me.”

Ilias Akhomach, a teammate of Ruiz- Atil’s, is another Barcelona youth squad sensation who has drawn comparisons to Messi.

Last year, Akhomach, a clever winger who can play all “three attacking positions,” made an impression in his Barca B debut.

Former Barcelona Academy director Patrick Kluivert, a Camp Nou veteran who referred to him as the “next Messi,” praised him.

In a 2019 interview, Kluivert remarked of Akhomach, “He is the Messi who is coming.” “What’s more, he already resembles me in certain ways.

Meanwhile, Ansu Fati is expected to succeed Messi in Barcelona’s first squad, a privilege granted by the six-time Ballon d’Or winner himself.

In 2019, Messi remarked of Fati, “I truly like him and I try to help and support him.” “I’d prefer them [Barcelona] to ease him in gently, as they did with me when I first started, taking things slowly and without putting too much pressure on him.”