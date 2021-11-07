The ‘New Messi,’ a Man United target, is about to complete his transfer to an MLS side, according to reports.

Manchester United is on the danger of losing a promising young player who was expected to become a future superstar.

Velez Sarsfield offensive midfielder Thiago Almada has agreed to sign a long-term contract with Major League Soccer (MLS) team Atlanta United, according to multiple sites, including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, quoting Buenos Aires-based journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

Almada is expected to sign a four-year contract with Atlanta United on Tuesday, according to Merlo, and will join the American club for the 2022 MLS season.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, has yet to confirm Almada’s signing and has “declined to comment” on previous rumours linking the club to the player, according to the article.

Atlanta United is thought to have been monitoring Almada’s status since the secondary transfer window, but the deal fell through. Almada has already announced to the public that he has agreed to relocate from Velez Sarsfield to Atlanta ahead to the 2022 season “about that time, “nearly finalized”

“[The Atlanta United transfer] was almost completed a few months ago, but it was postponed,” Almada admitted. “Everything is on schedule for December or January,” says the narrator. I discussed it with my family and my legal counsel.” “We made the decision that if the move goes through, we will sign and go,” he concluded.

Prior to joining Atlanta United, Almada was linked to a number of big-name clubs, including Manchester United and Manchester City, with the latter being Almada’s preferred destination.

Despite being nicknamed the “next Lionel Messi,” Almada is rumored to favor a move to Manchester City over Manchester United because he wants to follow in the footsteps of Carlos Tevez, a former City player who influenced his playing style when he was younger.

Manchester United, on the other hand, has been connected with a move for Almada for some time. Despite Manchester City being widely favored to sign Almada, the Red Devils rekindled their interest in the Argentine last year, according to a previous source.

Another source suggested that Olympique de Marseille, a Ligue 1 club, came close to signing Almada this past summer. The club’s president, Pablo Longoria, however, rejected down the proposal, claiming that his squad already had a plethora of quality attackers.

