The new-look Liverpool front three should help Jurgen Klopp.

Conor Bradley, Owen Beck, and Elijah Dixon-Bonner all played for Liverpool’s senior team against Preston North End on Wednesday night, but they didn’t escape Barry Lewtas’ fury during the Under-23s’ match against Derby County on Saturday.

Billy Koumetio, Max Woltman, and Dixon-Bonner scored in the second half to give the youthful Reds a 3-1 victory, with Beck and Bradley setting up the first two goals with magnificent crosses.

But it came after a terrible first half performance in which the Rams’ Jack Stretton scuffed home the opener after a goalmouth melee from a corner.

After delivering a stinging half-time team talk following a performance that fell short of expectations, Lewtas admitted he had to give out a few embraces after the final whistle following Liverpool’s second-half turnaround.

After the game, he told The Washington Newsday, “It wasn’t a whole 90 minutes, but to be fair to the players, to turn it around the way they did in the second half was positive.”

“Fair credit to Derby in the first half because they set up beautifully and we’ve just played right into their hands.” We went backwards far too often, allowing them to press. We created our own issues, and Derby was well-prepared for us.

“We talked about playing more in their half and playing forwards more in the second half, and I thought we were pretty good in the second half.”

“It’s arguably the most difficult team meeting I’ve ever delivered.” After the game, I had to deliver a couple hugs!” We have some good players, and the level of expectation and level of performance is high, so we expect a little bit more from them.

“I believed we played with more intensity and purpose, more aggression, played the game in their half, pressed better, from the goalkeeper to Max Woltman as the nine.

“It wasn’t flawless, but it was a solid effort against a strong opponent.”

Although Liverpool fans are accustomed to seeing Bradley and Beck play at fullback, the duo were deployed in a front three against Derby since Lewtas’ options remain limited due to injury.

With both of them claiming assists, the. “The summary has come to an end.”