The ‘New Lionel Messi,’ a Barcelona signing, reveals the shocking truth about his transfer.

Last month, the Barcelona B club announced the signing of Emre Demir, a Turkish soccer prodigy, from Kayserispor in a €2 million ($2.3 million) agreement with variables and a massive €400 million ($462 million) release clause.

Demir discussed his Barcelona transfer with local Turkish media alongside Kayserispor president Berna Gozbasi, according to Tribalfootball.com.

Because he is not old enough to form any type of agreement with teams, the 17-year-old said his family had to be part in the negotiations.

Demir also said that his agent failed to inform him that the “major team” with which he was supposed to sign was Barcelona.

“I felt unimaginable emotions,” she added “Demir spoke about his move to Barcelona. “This was also a dream of my father’s.” We spent a year together, day and night. He became upset and cried when the transfer took place.” He went on to say, “My agent Ahmet Bulut did not tell me what was going on.” “One day, he called and said, ‘We’re going to Istanbul, and you’re going to sign with a major team.’ My father and mother joined me because I wasn’t old enough to sign a contract. Then I noticed Barcelona’s name on the contract! Mum and dad were crying uncontrollably.” Demir is already regarded as a star in Turkey, having appeared in more than 30 games for the national team and scoring three goals.

Demir, like some of the other young players who joined Barcelona before him, such as Kays Ruiz-Atil, has been compared to former Barcelona sensation Lionel Messi.

Both the teenager and Messi are left-footed forwards who can play anywhere in the frontline, according to reports.

Despite the stark comparison, Demir stated in a separate interview that he intends to forge his own path in Barcelona.

“When I first started football, I looked up to [Lionel] Messi,” Demir told Fotomac. “I was glued to every game.” But I’d like to be Emre Demir. I’m still at the start of my journey. “I’ll put in more effort.” “By working hard, I want to present a better Emre Demir,” he concluded. “I wanted to meet Messi in Barcelona, but he had to leave.” According to rumors, Demir is anticipated to finalize his move to Barcelona next summer, although there’s a chance it might happen as early as January next year.