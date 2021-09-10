The New England Patriots released Cam Newton, according to NFL rumors.

The New England Patriots’ decision to dismiss Cam Newton just before the start of the 2021 NFL season has sparked a lot of discussion and theories. The quarterback has spoken out for the first time since being released, explaining why he was released from Foxborough.

The 10-year NFL veteran stated he was “extremely” stunned when Bill Belichick told him he would no longer be a part of the club in a YouTube interview with his father, Cecil. Newton stated that he would have accepted a backup role for Mac Jones and denied that his vaccination status played a role in his discharge.

“They let me leave because they thought I was going to be a distraction without being a starter,” Newton explained. “It’s all in my aura. That is both my blessing and my misfortune. People are intrigued by the very reality of ‘Who is he?’ when you bring Cam Newton into your facility [and]franchise. Why does he keep his hair in a ponytail? Why does he keep talking? Why does he act the way he does? Why does he put on a show?’ “All of these inquiries.”

Since being selected first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, Newton has been a starter. He was named NFL MVP in 2015 and has appeared in three Pro Bowls.

Newton hasn’t been a prolific passer in a long time. Last season, the veteran placed dead last in the NFL with 177.1 passing yards per game in his first season with the Patriots. As a starter, Newton had 592 running yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, and a 7-8 record.

Newton was projected to start for New England in Week 1 even after the Patriots selected Jones in the first round of the 2021 draft. Newton made his preseason debut, but Jones put up better stats and won support from Patriots supporters hoping for the next Tom Brady.

“I was probably getting two reps to his ten reps when I found out [about the release]and kind of seeing things differently at the time. That’s why it started to make sense,” Newton explained. “Even if I was just getting started, that doesn’t mean nothing.

"I think they did a nice job of hiding it by saying, 'Cam took first-team reps today.' However, [media members]were unaware of the practice framework. The first team is sent down, the second team returns, and the first team is sent back up.