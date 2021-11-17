The Netherlands have qualified for the World Cup, while Turkey and Ukraine have qualified for the play-offs.

After late goals from Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay completed a 2-0 win over Norway on Tuesday, the Netherlands clinched the final automatic berth in European qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, with Turkey and Ukraine securing play-off spots.

With injured coach Louis van Gaal watching from the stands in Rotterdam, the Dutch just needed a point to win Group G and came out on top by two points over second-placed Turkey, who pipped Norway to a place in the play-offs.

With six minutes remaining at De Kuip, Tottenham winger Bergwijn slammed Arnaut Danjuma’s cross into the top corner.

Depay of Barcelona made it two in injury time, slotting home Bergwijn’s ball to ensure the Netherlands’ return to the tournament after losing out on Russia in 2018.

After an upsurge in cases of Covid-19, a partial lockdown was re-introduced last week, the victory was played behind closed doors.

“Of course, there are many things that could be better, but the most important thing was the outcome.” “We’re going to Qatar,” Virgil van Dijk, the captain of the Netherlands, told Dutch network NOS.

“I was quite disappointed that the national coach was watching from afar and that no fans were present.” Inside, we’ll have a good time (the stadium). I’m looking forward to the World Cup.” Fatos Beqiraj of Montenegro scored after just four minutes in Podgorica, putting Turkey in risk of missing out on a top-two finish.

On 22 minutes, Galatasary attacker Kerem Akturkoglu scored an acrobatic goal at the back post, and Feyenoord youngster Orkun Kokcu added a second to give the visitors a 2-1 victory.

After aiding Akturkoglu’s equalizer, Turkey’s Abdulkadir Omur stated, “There are extremely tough opponents in the play-offs.”

“We want to put up the finest battle and qualify for the World Cup.” In this jersey, I am really happy and proud, and I do everything I can.” Belgium, England, Germany, Denmark, France, Croatia, Switzerland, Spain, and Serbia are among the countries that have qualified directly from Europe.

Turkey will compete in the play-offs alongside Euro 2020 champions Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Russia, Sweden, Poland, Wales, North Macedonia, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, and Austria, with the draw scheduled for November 26.

In Group E, Wales earned a home game in the play-offs after a 1-1 draw against Belgium in Cardiff, despite the absence of injured captain Gareth Bale.

“Getting a home draw is crucial — look at the clubs that have done it.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.