The NBPA’s new president offers some eye-opening perspectives on free agency and winning championships.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, both future NBA Hall of Famers, make winning the NBA title look simple.

Bring together a group of the league’s greatest players and use the Big Three’s overwhelming force to thwart the enemy (or Four, in the case of the 2018 Warriors).

That isn’t an option for teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Because few high-profile free agents were interested in joining their teams, both teams had to create their rosters through the draft and largely through trades.

This year, the Blazers, in particular, have struggled to sign their free-agent objectives.

The team’s greatest move this offseason was re-signing Norman Powell to a five-year, $90 million agreement, and Damian Lillard was not expecting Ben McLemore, Cody Zeller, or Tony Snell to join him.

CJ McCollum, his co-star, is also feeling the strain.

McCollum spoke with Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report on the realities of their title chances in Portland and how free agency is going.

“I believe we have a chance to win a title every time we step on the court. You shouldn’t play if you don’t have that mindset and mentality,” McCollum added.

“Every year, that is my thinking and mentality—to compete at the top level, to focus on becoming the best version of myself as a player to help us win. Having said that, I believe we have a chance to win a championship every year. However, in the NBA, there are numerous factors to consider. You’ll need a little luck.”

“A lot of luck, timing, and health are all important. You must take breaks at the appropriate times. It’s crucial to plan ahead. When you look at a lot of the teams that are favored to win every year, you have to be healthy first and foremost, or you don’t stand a chance.”

Later on, McCollum stated that superstars can only do so much and underlined the importance of role players in winning.

“I believe teams are attempting to figure out how to strategically develop their roster. To compete for a championship, you obviously need star power, or a certain level or class of player, and a lot of clubs are trying to go for the $30 million player or the $25 million player, per se,” said the National Basketball Players’ Association’s new president.

"However, there is.