The NBA prospect dubbed the “next Kevin Durant” isn’t a big fan of social media.

The No. 1 high school NBA prospect is regaining his rhythm and enjoying the game once more.

These days, social networking has almost become a requirement. Most young athletes use social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, but not YPSI Prep Academy basketball star Emoni Bates.

The tall adolescent made a splash in 2019 when he was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s “Emoni Bates: Born For This: Magic, Michael, LeBron…

And the Next in Line, a 15-Year-Old.”

Bates, who has been dubbed the “Next Kevin Durant” by NBA scouts, is arguably the best high-school basketball prodigy in the United States today.

However, unlike the original Durant, Bates prefers to remain anonymous and avoids using social media.

Bates told Stadium exclusively, “I don’t enjoy social media.” “Every now and then, I get on there. I erase it, and I try not to get on it or keep away from it.”

Basketball is a highly competitive sport in which players frequently exchange jabs during games. It’s not how a player should conduct on or off the floor, according to Bates.

“What people say has an impact on me,” the 17-year-old admitted. “Most people don’t know who I am. I don’t think people would say some of the things they say if they understood who I truly was.”

“People live actual lives, they go through things outside of basketball,” he remarked. “People struggle with things that they don’t talk about and that you may not be aware of. You never know what might happen on the court. “Don’t slam a person so hard that they break,” I’ll tell them. People have sentiments, and you should be aware of their emotions.”

After the death of his close friend and grandma last year, Bates almost gave up on his dream of becoming a basketball great.

On top of that, he had to adjust after transferring from Lincoln High YPSI Prep Academy, which his father Elgin had created.

He said, “I wanted to stop playing.” “I was ready to call it a day.”

Bates was able to cope with his situation with the aid of his family and soon regained his rhythm, noting, “It’s been fun again.”

Elgin stated of Emoni’s return, “I was pleased witnessing it.” “You could see the love for the game beginning to return. He was a member of a team that only had one goal in mind: to win.”

Bates has returned to work on his NBA aspirations.

The league, on the other hand, has mandated that all draft hopefuls must. Brief News from Washington Newsday.