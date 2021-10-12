The NBA is making steady inroads in Brazil, where football reigns supreme.

Football is nearly a religion in much of Brazil. But, thanks to the NBA’s spectacle, glamour, and high level of play, basketball is becoming the sport of choice for a growing number of men and women.

Emiliana Ramos first became interested in the NBA in the 1990s, when Chicago Bulls legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen visited Brazil for exhibition games.

Ramos, 42, now works as a product manager for a tech business in Sao Paulo, and she chooses which side to support and which player to root for each season.

“Basketball is treated as if it were a show: it’s a complete package that attracts attention because it’s about more than just the game — there’s the entire marketing aspect, including the uniforms. It’s similar to soccer in Brazil “Ramos spoke to AFP at a sports club in the city’s northern outskirts, where she also plays basketball.

Fulaninha, an amateur team, has several of her colleagues donning Lakers jerseys or similar NBA clothing. Ramos carries the same number as Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans’ standout power forward.

Thousands of new fans in Brazil, who are more familiar with Pele than LeBron James, are tuning in to NBA games each season, just like Ramos.

According to figures published by IBOPE Repucom, the NBA had 45 million supporters in Brazil in the first quarter of 2021, a 31 percent increase over the amount reported at the start of 2019.

Since 1946, there have been more than a dozen Brazilians in the National Basketball Association of the United States, but none of them are household names. Didi Louzada, for example, performs with Williamson in New Orleans.

However, the NBA’s senior representative in Brazil, Rodrigo Vicentini, claims that after China, Brazil has become the “second priority market” for the league.

Vicentini told AFP that Brazil is “very significant and highly crucial for both the league and the development of the sport.” “We’ll keep expanding here, alongside the football religion.” The NBA first came to Brazil in 2004, with the goal of establishing a fan base in the 213 million-strong country. The national team has won a number of important matches, including a gold medal victory over Team USA at the 1987 Pan Am Games.

