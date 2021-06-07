The national teams’ squads are among the youngest at Euro 2020.

This summer, the British nations at Euro 2020 are relying on youth, with amongst of the tournament’s least experienced squads.

Only Turkey has a younger group than England and Wales, both of which have an average age of 25, while Scotland has the fewest international caps of the 24 countries.

Belgium’s ‘golden generation,’ on the other hand, may be on their way out – the Red Devils have the second-oldest roster and by far the most caps.

The PA news agency examines the level of experience of the deployed squads.

The average age is

Turkey’s final cut-down to 26 players resulted in the lowest average age in the tournament, 13 days shy of 25 years old, surpassing England as the youngest team.

On the opening day of the tournament, England’s players will be on average 25 years, three months, and nine days old, with Wales only three months older at 25 years, six months, and 26 days after youngster Ruben Colwill and 20-year-olds Neco Williams, Ethan Ampadu, and Dylan Levitt made the cut.

Jude Bellingham, who is seventeen years old and the second-youngest player in the competition (Poland midfielder Kacper Kozlowski is four months younger), is a significant part of England’s average.

England could have had another of the tournament’s youngest players in their line-up at one point, but Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala ultimately chose to represent Germany, while Barcelona and Spain forward Pedri is the tournament’s fourth-youngest player, making Spain’s 24-man squad the fifth-youngest on average, around six weeks older than Ukraine.

Sweden and Belgium, on the other hand, are the only teams with an average age of over 29, with the Scandinavians being eight days older at 29 years, two months, and four days.

Slovakia, Finland, and Hungary are the other teams with an average age of over 28, and they are hopeful that their experience will help them.

Belgium and Finland are both in Group B, which includes Russia and Denmark, where the average age is not far short of 28 years. (This is a brief piece.)