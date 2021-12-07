The national media’s reaction to the fan walkout and Everton’s triumph over Arsenal was, “Goodison Park exploded not in protest but in ecstasy.”

Everton beat Arsenal 2-1 on Monday night to stop their three-match losing streak.

Richarlison and Demarai Gray scored in the second half to give the Blues a much-needed three points in the Premier League showdown at Goodison Park.

The win came less than 24 hours after the club announced Marcel Brands had taken over as director of football.

Everton’s victory over Arsenal drew a large number of national media outlets to Goodison Park.

Here’s a look at what they thought of Rafa Benitez’s side’s performance.

“At long last, Everton is showing signs of life. At Goodison Park, Rafael Benitez’s team barely played for approximately 20 minutes, but it was enough. In the blink of an eye, the team went from a goal down to a triumph. This was some sort of comeback, some sort of conclusion. It remains to be seen whether it gives their problematic season fresh and lasting life. Nonetheless, this was the exact definition of exhilarating.

“Despite his struggles this season, Benitez does have some talent on his club. And it was a combination of Richarlison, a Brazilian striker, and Demarai Gray, a young English winger, who came together in the last moments to turn the game around.

“When Gray scored from 20 yards in the 80th minute, Richarlison had previously had two ‘goals’ disallowed for offside — one in each half. Aaron Ramsdale, the Arsenal goalkeeper, may have only touched the ball to the crossbar, but Richarlison was alert enough to head the rebound into an empty goal. The 24-year-old erupted in joy, as if he had been waiting for a long time.

“It was almost possible to hear the release of a pressure valve over the clamor as he launched himself into the embrace of team-mates in the Gwladys Street End, given this was only his second Premier League goal since mid-August.”

“For Benitez and his players, a draw at this point felt like a victory in and of itself. For many stretches, Liverpool’s 4-1 thrashing at Anfield last week appeared to have sucked the vitality out of them. Gray’s shot was actually his team’s first on target of the entire game, as Richarlison’s two previous attempts had been disallowed.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”