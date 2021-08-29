The national media reacts to Liverpool’s 2-2 tie with Chelsea by saying, “They will regret failing.”

This season, Liverpool and Chelsea are two of the clubs expected to be in the title race, and nothing has been able to separate them thus far.

Thomas Tuchel’s team came to Anfield with the intention of making a statement, and they accomplished so, despite not taking all three points.

On the verge of halftime, Mohamed Salah calmly placed the ball past Edouard Mendy from the penalty spot, canceling out Kai Havertz’s opener.

The Reds had every opportunity to win the game after Reece James was sent off and the visitors were reduced to ten men, but Chelsea’s tenacious defending ensured the points were split.

Here’s how the national media reacted to Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea, in which both teams dropped points for the first time this season.

Ed Aarons is a well-known author.

What will be particularly frustrating for Klopp is that his side failed to break down a stubborn defense in the second half despite being reduced to ten men, with Chelsea demonstrating yet again that they have plenty of stomach for a fight under their German manager, which should serve them well for the remainder of the season.

As Trent Alexander-Arnold wove his magic from right-back for the first 20 minutes, it seemed inevitable that Liverpool would find a breakthrough. Instead, Havertz stole the show for Chelsea in the 21st minute with a superbly cushioned header from a James corner that looked destined for the net despite Alisson’s sluggish reaction.

The pattern for the second half was established early on, as Chelsea retreated into their defensive form and pushed Liverpool to break them down, with Diogo Jota’s header from Salah’s magnificent cross sailing over.

Despite controlling possession in the closing stages, Jurgen Klopp’s day was summed up by a weak shot by Salah with his right foot that dribbled towards Mendy’s goal with five minutes remaining. But he’ll realize things could have been a lot worse.

Chris Bascombe is a writer from the United Kingdom.

What was it about Liverpool vs. Chelsea not being as competitive as it once was?

