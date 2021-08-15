The national media reacted positively to Everton’s victory over Southampton, saying, “First day at the workplace unfolded flawlessly.”

Everton came from behind to defeat Southampton 3-1, ensuring Rafa Benitez’s stint at Goodison Park gets off to a winning start.

After Adam Armstrong handed the visitors the lead, Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave the home fans something to cheer about at the final whistle.

Here’s how the national media reacted to Everton’s first win of the 2021/22 Premier League season, as well as Rafa’s first game in charge.

The Independent’s Melissa Reddy

Rafa Benitez may now take a deep breath. His tumultuous Everton tenure began with a 3-1 win over Southampton, which was based on the foundations of talent, fight, and resilience, with debutants and those that the club expects to perform shining at Goodison Park.

Benitez has been Liverpool’s manager for 11 years, yet he was..

While he can put his Liverpool ties to the sidelines, it is a poison that a big number of fans will find difficult to take.

They did, however, as kick-off approached. There were no boos or even a smidgeon of discontent when the stadium announcer gave Benitez a warm welcome as Everton’s new manager.

Everton, aided by the availability of England star Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Olympic gold winner Richarlison, started with vigour and purpose, with newcomer Demarai Gray proving particularly active.

The home audience was pumped up and ready to play. The Benitez period begins triumphantly and with more warmth than he could have imagined, despite the fact that it is already filled with Covid-related and financial concerns – much alone the emotional pain of having him at the head.

The Guardian’s Andy Hunter

The first day in a potentially difficult office for Rafael Bentez went off without a hitch, as the team’s energy, quality, and tactical acumen combined to make a thrilling comeback against Southampton.

Evertonians were enthralled not just by second-half goals from Richarlison, the exceptional Abdoulaye Doucouré, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but also by Bentez’s winning salute.

When the new Everton manager was unveiled to the home crowd before the game, he received a standing ovation. So much for the former Liverpool manager’s animosity.

Bentez's Everton career began on a sour note, but he managed a dramatic turnaround in the second half.