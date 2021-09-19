The national media dubbed Liverpool’s victory over Crystal Palace as “fighting the obvious.”

With their win over Crystal Palace, Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored their usual goals, before Naby Keita rounded off the victory with a beautiful strike in the last moments.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has 13 points from a possible 15 so far this season, and they are one of just four unbeaten teams in the Premier League heading into Sunday’s games.

A large number of national media outlets were present at Anfield to witness Liverpool’s victory over Palace.

Here’s a sampling of what we found in the national media’s reaction to the Reds’ most recent victory.

“The champagne came from Naby Keita, who composed himself after Vicente Guaita’s punch landed at the edge of the box, adopted the correct body shape, and uncorked a stunning volley in front of a delirious Kop.

“

Keita shrugged, grinned, and extended his palms, almost as if he had to apologize for his brilliance.

“A 3-0 victory over a good, physical, and ambitious Crystal Palace side is no small accomplishment.

“Many people seem to think Chelsea or Manchester City will win the title, but Liverpool are top of the league and have looked as good so far in 2021-22 as they did when they were winners in 2019-20.

Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah were the vintage reds. Their qualifications appear to be neglected as well.”

“Liverpool overcame another difficult test by beating Crystal Palace, proving that anyone who doesn’t consider them championship contenders is fighting an uphill battle.

“On a sun-drenched Anfield on Saturday afternoon, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Naby Keita caused havoc.

“The victory was not easy, which made it even sweeter for Liverpool. Patrick Vieira’s Palace is obviously more aggressive, ambitious, and filled with the conviction that they can match anyone.

“As the manager’s proactive style takes shape, they arrived on Merseyside having stormed past Tottenham Hotspur after drawing with both Brentford and West Ham.

“Palace were an unwelcome opponent for Jurgen Klopp’s unbeaten side, and while the outcome was not what they had hoped for, there were plenty of promising signs for their new era.”

“Mo Salah ran on to the ball that had dropped out with 12 minutes to go.”

