The Naomi Osaka Barbie Doll was sold out within hours of its release.

Naomi Osaka, a tennis champion, now has her own Barbie doll line. The 23-year-old actress is part of Mattel Inc’s effort to diversify its renowned toy line with dolls based on other role models and occupations.

The doll, which retailed for $29.99, was sold out within hours of its release on Monday. According to Mattel’s website, “we are presently sold out of this doll due to high demand.”

Customers can register on the website to be notified when the Naomi Osaka doll is back in stock. There is currently no word on when fans will be able to purchase it.

Breaking records and encouraging the next generation are two things that come to mind when it comes to breaking records.

We’re thrilled to introduce @naomiosaka, an athlete and social activist, as the newest #Barbie Role Model doll! https://t.co/MWvQjGNIdd pic.twitter.com/Oceg1EZnL0 #YouCanBeAnything

July 12, 2021 — Barbie (@Barbie)

Carlyle Nuera, a Filipino designer, conceptualized the piece, which depicts Osaka in a Nike tennis dress inspired by her 2020 Australian Open attire, complete with Nike sneakers, visor, and Yonex tennis racket.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, Nuera’s employees had to work from home, although they maintained in touch on a regular basis. He also mentioned that they performed a Zoom call with Naomi at one point.

Nuera elaborated: “We replicated her look for the Australian Open in 2020.

“The dress was delivered to us so we could analyze and reproduce the binding, mesh inserts, brush stroke print, and everything else. They also supplied us shoes that we were able to paint gray, scan digitally, and miniaturize in Barbie scale while maintaining all of the shoe’s characteristics.

“Yonex also sent us a sample racket that we were able to scan digitally. Naomi requested that her Barbie have her golden ombré hair and pearl earrings, and she received them.”

“It’s such an honor to be a part of the Barbie Role Model series, and to encourage young girls that they can make a difference in the world,” Osaka, who grew up idolizing 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, said in a statement. I want young girls all throughout the world to feel empowered to pursue their dreams.”

The tennis champion has used her platform to raise awareness about topics including police brutality and racial inequity.

Designer Nuera complimented Osaka for taking advantage of her platform. This is a condensed version of the information.