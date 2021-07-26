The Myanmar Junta has canceled the results of the 2020 elections won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party.

Myanmar’s junta announced on Monday that the 2020 elections won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party were not “free and fair,” over six months after the Nobel laureate was deposed in a coup.

According to the junta’s election commission, more than 11 million cases of fraud were discovered in the elections in which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy defeated the military-aligned opposition.

“By misusing Covid-19 limits, they (the NLD) attempted to transfer state authority away from non-NLD parties and candidates,” stated panel head Thein Soe.

“Because it was not free and fair, the results of the 2020 election have been canceled.”

He did not indicate whether new polls would be held in the 54 million-strong country.

The junta has previously stated that new elections will be held within two years, but has also threatened to abolish the National Liberation Front (NLD).

Suu Kyi has been held since the coup and is facing a slew of allegations ranging from violating coronavirus prohibitions to unlawfully importing walkie talkies, all of which could land her in prison for more than a decade.

According to a local monitoring group, Myanmar has been in anarchy since the military seized power, with more than 900 people dead in a crackdown on dissent.

A resurgent virus has wreaked havoc across the country, striking at a time when many hospitals are devoid of pro-democracy medical personnel.

As a result of severe turmoil following the coup and a third coronavirus epidemic, Myanmar’s economy is likely to contract by 18 percent by 2021, according to the World Bank.

In comparison to the previous election in 2015, the NLD had an increase in support in the 2020 election.

The Asian Network for Free Elections monitoring group declared in a report on the 2020 elections that the elections were “by and large, representational of the will of the people.”