The move of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City would vindicate Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The lesson is to expect the unexpected in a summer where the inconceivable has already happened in the transfer market, with Lionel Messi departing Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain.

And that has been amply demonstrated as we enter the final week of the transfer window, with it being confirmed in the last 48 hours alone that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG, that Real Madrid had a £137 million bid rejected before improving their offer to £145.6 million, and that Man City will not sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur despite a summer flirtation.

The biggest twist in the tale could be about to emerge, with sources claiming that Juventus has offered Man City the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, a move that would enrage the Manchester United faithful.

Previously, such a move would have been inconceivable, but with the 36-year-contract old’s expiring next summer, the Serie A giants are willing to trade him to save money on his £500k-a-week salaries plus tax.

Given that Barcelona lost Lionel Messi and Real Madrid lost Sergio Ramos on free transfers this summer, it appears that the coronavirus pandemic has cost the trio dearly, with the failed launch of a breakaway European Super League, despite their best efforts, a desperate last attempt to keep hold of their big-name stars while still affording their exorbitant salaries.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus have discovered that they can no longer spend beyond their means.

Ronaldo is said to be open to a transfer after failing to win the Champions League in Turin and missing out on the Serie A title last season. Juve are seeking at least £21.4 million for his signature, a far cry from the £80m and £88m transfer fees that brought him to the Bernabeu and Allianz Stadium.

Man City are interested in bringing the Portuguese back to the Premier League on a free transfer and are willing to offer him a two-year contract, according to Sky in Italy.