The ‘most sought’ transfer by Liverpool fans is Saul Niguez, who is rated higher than him.

In the current transfer window, Ibrahima Konate remains Liverpool’s lone first-team signing.

Gini Wijnaldum’s free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain has left a gap in midfield, and a number of names have been linked with taking his place at Anfield.

Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid, Nicolo Barella of Inter Milan, Renato Sanches of Lille, Florian Neuhaus of Borussia Monchengladbach, and Yves Bissouma of Brighton are just a few of the names linked with a move to Liverpool.

Another is Youri Tielemans, who, according to new study, is the player most Kopites want to see in a Reds jersey.

According to a poll conducted by Sporting Index, the Leicester City midfielder is the player that Liverpool fans would most like to see join the club.

A poll of 700 Reds fans revealed that of the players the club has been linked with, 37% want to see the Belgian international join them on Merseyside.

Saul is second on the list with 30% of the voting, with Wolves forward Adama Traore (20%) and Sampdoria’s Mikkel Damsgaard (13%) rounding out the top three.

Tielemans signed a permanent deal with Leicester in the summer of 2019 and has two years left on his current contract.

According to reports, the Foxes are willing to grant the 24-year-old a new contract to ward off interest from rival clubs.