The most dramatic Everton versus Liverpool Merseyside derby flashpoints include fights, rage, and verbal volleys.

The Merseyside Derby has produced more red cards than any other Premier League match, with 22.

We’re not here to celebrate risky tackles, so many of those dismissals were for hasty challenges.

Instead, we’re taking a look back at 10 of the most memorable Derby Day confrontations between Everton and Liverpool – and not all of them ended with the protagonists getting sent out.

Going chronologically, we begin with possibly the most bizarre brawl of the bunch, when two teammates got into some unsavoury ‘handbags,’ with the audience and television cameras on them.

McManaman’s shanked clearance defending an Andy Hinchcliffe corner kick came straight to the feet of Everton winger Mark Ward, who scored the opening goal in a 2-0 win from the edge of the box.

Grobbelaar, who was rocking a ‘rat tail’ haircut at the time, was enraged and launched a verbal barrage at the teenage winger, which was followed by some dramatic arm motions (presumably telling him he should have booted the ball into Row Z).

McManaman tries to shove Grobbelaar away, but the abuse continues, with the two squaring up and Grobbelaar pushing him in the face, prompting a swing back.

More brawls, but this time between opposite teams, and referee Steve Lodge was not happy, sending them both out eight minutes after the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Robbie Fowler was reacting to a strong challenge from David Unsworth, and he remembered the incident as not being all that unpleasant a few decades afterwards.

“He went through the back of me, but what people didn’t see is that he also came through on me with his foot up,” he explained. I snapped as my drive to win boiled over.

“Now that I think about it, I’m not sure why either of us was sent off.” There was a lot of pushing, but no punches were thrown, and 20 years ago, you didn’t get sent out unless you smacked someone.

“OK, on the way down the touchline, I had a little lash out at Unsy, pushed him in the face to say goodbye,. “Summary ends.”