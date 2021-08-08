The ‘Most Challenging’ Tokyo Olympics have come to an end.

After a year of epidemic delays and threats of cancellation, IOC President Thomas Bach declared the Tokyo 2020 Games concluded on Sunday, calling it the “most demanding Olympic journey” ever.

As he addressed the 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium, Bach described the Tokyo Games as “unique.” Japan is battling a record coronavirus outbreak.

“In these trying times, you give the world the most precious of gifts: hope,” the president of the International Olympic Committee told athletes at the ceremony.

“And now it is my responsibility to commemorate the end of this most difficult Olympic voyage to Tokyo: I declare the 32nd Olympiad Games closed,” Bach stated.

It was a low-key finish to an incredible Olympics, which had largely taken place in empty stadiums with only athletes, team officials, and the media present.

Athletes have resided in biosecure circumstances at the Olympic Village, with social segregation and instructions to wear masks until eating, sleeping, training, or competing.

Live footage showed ecstatic crowds in Paris as the Olympic flag was presented to Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo for the 2024 Games, in stark contrast to Tokyo.

The IOC considered canceling the Olympics and claiming the costs on its insurance coverage, according to Bach, but authorities decided to go ahead and hold the Games “for the athletes.”

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge won the men’s marathon on Sunday, the culmination of the biggest sporting event since the pandemic, while the United States edged China at the top of the medals table.

The US topped the medal tally with 39 gold medals, just one ahead of China, because to triumphs in volleyball, track cycling, and basketball.

The Olympics were marred by minimal Japanese support as they proceeded despite Tokyo and other regions being declared disaster areas with illnesses reaching new highs.

However, Japan’s unprecedented total of 27 gold medals in third place has won hearts. The Russian Olympic Committee, which represents Russian athletes after their country was banned for widespread doping, was fifth with 20 points.

Tsuyoshi Fukui, the Japanese team’s chef de mission, remarked, “We believe our athletes’ genuine spirit and all-out effort moved people.”

In Japan, where new sports like skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing, and karate have brought youthful new stars to the fore, a slew of famous names have failed to deliver.

On Sunday, though, marathon world record holder Kipchoge proved his class by kicking off the race. Brief News from Washington Newsday.