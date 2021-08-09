The MMA’Floyd Mayweather’ explains how he would defeat Khabib: ‘Money.’

A mixed martial arts champion is confident in his ability to solve the mysteries of Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

AJ McKee is the current Bellator featherweight champion after being unbeaten in his professional career.

However, the 26-year-old is still eager to add some glitz to his already glittering career, and has been linked to a fight with other unbeaten combat sports athletes Nurmagomedov and Mayweather.

McKee–who has been training in California under the direction of his father Antonio McKee–was asked to remark on how a fight with Nurmagomedov would play out in a rare interview with Elie Seckback of EsNews.

According to McKee, the former UFC lightweight champion’s technique is similar to his father’s, and because he was “trained how to beat” it, the outcome is clear.

“Me vs. Khabib?” says the narrator. The problem is, my father has a similar style to Khabib,” McKee revealed regarding the fight. “And my father’s technique, he taught me how to beat my father,” McKee added, adding that neither he nor Nurmagomedov would want to get into a “bloody” fight right now.

“I don’t think I would want to go through it, and I don’t think he [Nurmagomedov] would want to go through it,” he said.

McKee’s clever and methodical fighting style has given him the moniker “Mayweather of MMA.” As a result of the parallels, “Mercenary” has formed a desire to fight alongside “Money.”

When asked how a fantasy fight with Mayweather might go down, McKee said he had a lot of “respect” for the American and would not choose to “dismantle” him.

Mayweather is a tremendous athlete, according to McKee. “To be my father’s age and be able to perform at that age, man, that’s phenomenal.” “(Mayweather) He needs to fight people who appreciate him, not just make money fights,” he added. “I respect him as an athlete, I’m not going to go out there and try to knock his head off, I respect him and I just want to share that moment with him and just greatness and being able to compare myself to him and test my skills, I’m not going to go out there and dismantle the man,” McKee said. McKee is coming off a spectacular win over Patricio “Pitbull” Freire to win the featherweight title and a $1 million purse.

In the meanwhile, both Nurmagomedov and Mayweather have announced their retirements