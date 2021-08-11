The MLB Field Of Dreams Game: TV Channel, Start Time, And Everything You Need To Know About The Historic Yankees-White Sox Matchup

Two years after its announcement and 32 years after the release of the famous baseball film, the MLB Field of Dreams Game is finally going to take place. The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will create baseball history on Thursday when they play a regular-season game in Dyersville, Iowa, on the site where the 1989 film “Field of Dreams” was filmed.

MLB first announced its plans to play a game at a newly constructed, 8,000-seat ballpark close to the field used in the film in August 2019. When MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred visited the site in 2016 as part of an MLB promotional tour, he came up with the idea for the sweepstakes.

Manfred told the Des Moines Register, “The national attention that this game is attracting is a promotion for our sport that you can’t purchase otherwise.” “It’ll just be fantastic in terms of baseball being in the forefront of everyone’s minds, and there’s a lot of value in that. It’s also crucial, in my opinion, when we can tap into something like people’s emotional attachment to this film. It simply serves as a reminder of how important baseball is to our culture and to each individual.”

The journey to Thursday’s game hasn’t been easy. When MLB moved to a 60-game season due to the pandemic, the Yankees and White Sox were slated to play in Dyersville on Aug. 13, 2020, but the St. Louis Cardinals replaced New York as Chicago’s scheduled opponent. On Aug. 3, 2020, the game was canceled because to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Cardinals’ clubhouse, which prohibited the team from playing a single game for two weeks.

Despite the fact that a couple of the Yankees’ greatest players are on the COVID-19 injury list, the game is anticipated to go on. The White Sox are labeled as the home team, despite the fact that they are playing 206 miles away from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

On Thursday, the Yankees and White Sox will fly into Dubuque, Iowa, and then travel 40 minutes by bus to Dyersville.