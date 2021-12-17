The mindless chanting of “Feed the Scousers” will continue, but Everton and Liverpool will have the final laugh.

Arsenal fans gave a heartfelt minute of applause for sad Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, the toddler tortured and starved by his repulsive father and stepmother, at Goodison Park on Monday.

Then they sang “Feed the Scousers” in the next breath.

The juxtaposition was as stupid as it was repulsive.

However, very little care is given to football chants masquerading as ‘banter.’

Food insecurity is the latest in a long line of inequalities exploited by oblivious football fans.

The song “Feed the Scousers” has been around since 1984, when Band Aid released a single that generated £8 million for Africa’s hungry.

After 37 years, it is evident that we do not live in more enlightened times.

The abhorrent rants about unemployment have been going on for even longer.

When Wolves fans screamed “Sign On!” at Molineux, they were there again. “You’ll never find work!” and to Liverpool fans, “With a pen in your hand.”

Then, in the away end at Anfield last night, Newcastle fans could be heard singing “Feed the Scousers.”

Long, raucous, and shameless.

Those sign-on shouts initially appeared in the early Thatcher years, when Merseyside’s unemployment rate was around 20%, and significantly higher in inner-city regions.

It was a scathing rebuke to Everton’s and Liverpool’s dominance of the game at the time.

Most clubs couldn’t beat Merseyside on the field, so they tried to make up for it off it by laughing at the heart-wrenching agony of unemployment and families torn apart by the 1980s economic disasters.

It was on par with Jim Davidson in terms of hilarity. Bernard Manning, for example.

‘Modern’ football supporters are still using them in the name of ‘banter’ some four decades later.

But the biggest guffaw of them all?

Fans who chanted ‘Feed the Scousers’ and ‘Sign on’ in recent games were defeated by time added on goals on Saturday and Monday nights, before relegation-threatened Newcastle were severely defeated last night.

That was hilarious.