The Milwaukee Bucks’ Bruiser is bringing his defensive prowess to South Beach, according to the Miami Heat.

Following reports that P.J. Tucker has agreed to a two-year deal to relocate to South Beach, the Miami Heat’s defense has just gotten harder.

The 36-year-old is anticipated to anchor head coach Erik Spoelstra’s defensive matrix and bring enthusiasm each time he is fielded in, fresh off winning his first NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Tucker has agreed to a two-year deal worth $15 million.

From 2017 to 2020, the 6-foot-5 guard was best recognized for his tireless efforts with the Houston Rockets.

In March, he was traded to the Bucks as the Rockets decided to go in a different way. Milwaukee won the NBA title in 2021 as a result of this move.

Tucker will now attempt to bring his act to a squad that struggled last NBA season after a magical run in 2019-20.

Tucker’s numbers may not reflect his true worth, but NBA fans are well aware of the veteran forward’s contributions.

Tucker averaged just 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game for the Bucks in 20 games.

This was a significant drop from his time with the Rockets, but most knew he was there to provide Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer the toughness and hard work he required.

The transaction was overshadowed by the Heat’s even greater move involving Kyle Lowry.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the veteran guard was acquired via a three-year, $90 million sign-and-trade deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa have left the Heat team.

It’s unclear if this is Dragic’s final move, although Achiuwa is likely to be kept in accordance with head coach Nick Nurse’s policy of injecting youth into his system.

Aside from these developments, the Heat are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Jimmy Butler on a max deal extension.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, once the deal is finalized, the All-Star swingman will receive a payment of $182 million over five years.

Duncan Robinson was also re-signed to a five-year, $90 million contract, according to The Athletic, while Dewayne Dedmon allegedly agreed to return on a one-year deal.