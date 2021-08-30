The Mets make an appearance to troll players and boo fans with a photo of an ex-player.

The New York Mets have their finger on the pulse of their fan base, specifically their thumb.

On Monday, the team’s Twitter account made a veiled joke at its fans and players, as well as wishing former pitcher Tug McGraw a happy birthday.

McGraw would’ve turned 77 on Monday, and the Mets wished him a happy birthday by releasing a photo of him giving a thumbs-up to the camera during the team’s NL pennant-winning season in 1973.

Tug McGraw was born on this day in 1944. pic.twitter.com/AR4XeIXL7n #YaGottaBelieve

30 August 2021 — New York Mets (@Mets)

The photo follows a slew of thumb-related problems from the Mets clubhouse on Sunday. Mets supporters have booed and jeered the players during home games at Citi Field, expressing their displeasure with the team’s second-half problems (they are 8-19 in August and 16-27 since the All-Star break).

The players replied by celebrating their on-field success with thumbs-down celebrations, a trend initiated by infielder Javier Baez, who was acquired by the Mets in a deal with the Chicago Cubs on July 30.

After New York’s 9-4 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday, Baez stated, “I want to let [the fans]know that when we have success, we’re going to do the same thing, to let them know how it feels.” “We have to lose together if we win together, and the fans are a huge part of it. They have to be better in my case. I play for the fans, and I love the fans, but if they [boo], it puts additional pressure on the squad, which we don’t want.

“I wanted to let them know that if we don’t succeed, they’re going to boo us. As a result, when we succeed, they’ll be booed. That was my point of view. It’s simply how I’m feeling.”

The 7 Line Army, the Mets’ passionate but unofficial fan organization, and vocal team owner Steve Cohen, who has also been critical of the team during its recent fall, were among many who reacted angrily to Baez’s comments on Twitter.

