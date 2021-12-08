The Mercedes F1 team has ended its sponsorship agreement with the company that was linked to the deadly Grenfell Tower fire.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team has formally withdrawn its sponsorship with Kingspan, a construction materials company linked to the catastrophic Grenfell Tower disaster in London in 2017.

The team announced the agreement last week, but it was met with opposition from the families of some of the fire victims.

The Grenfell Tower fire started in a fridge on the fourth story and soon spread across the building, killing 72 people. According to experts, the fire was started by flammable materials employed in the tower’s external restoration.

After the arrangement was announced, survivors of the fire and families of the victims begged the racing team to cancel it. On Wednesday, Kingspan stated that it was not a part of the remodeling project.

The company claimed in a statement that “our K15 insulation board was exploited in this dangerous and non-compliant system.” “K15 was neither supplied or recommended to Grenfell Tower….it was substituted without our knowledge.” Despite this, it agreed to stop its connection with the Mercedes-AMG team, stating that it was “fully aware of the sensitivities generated in recent days” as a result of the arrangement in a statement.

“As a result, we’ve determined that it’s not acceptable to continue forward at this time,” Kingspan added.

According to ESPN, the K15 product made up roughly 5% of the Grenfell Tower’s insulation.

The Mercedes team also announced the arrangement had been placed on hold in a tweet, which would have seen Kingspan head a new “Sustainability Working Group” for the team to cut carbon emissions.

“Both parties have since concluded that, despite its intended good effects, it is not acceptable for the collaboration to move further at this time, and we have consequently agreed that it will be discontinued with immediate effect,” it stated.

Last week, the team revealed a sponsorship arrangement that will see the company’s emblem appear on the nose cone of world champion Lewis Hamilton’s car starting with a weekend race in Saudi Arabia.

After family members protested about the agreement, Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff apologized. Last week, he stated that he planned to meet with survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire as soon as possible.

Because Hamilton, a seven-time world champion from Stevenage, England, has been vociferous in his criticism of the arrangement, it was particularly difficult for Mercedes to respond. This is a condensed version of the information.