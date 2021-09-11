The Memory Of 12 Lost ‘Brothers’ Remains Strong At One Brooklyn Firehouse.

Only one survivor of the September attacks remains active in one Brooklyn firehouse, but the memory of 12 “brothers” lost in the twisted and smoldering ruins of the World Trade Center is still achingly vivid.

A metal plaque erected to the façade of the Squad Co. 1 firehouse in Brooklyn’s upscale Park Slope area now reads, “We will never forget.” The names of the unit’s 12 firefighters who died that day are also engraved there.

On Saturday, their retired colleagues, family members, and active firefighters gathered around an American flag for a more intimate ceremony than the pomp-filled televised event in Manhattan attended by President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as they do every September 11th.

“I’m the last guy, yeah, that worked with these guys,” Paul Stallone, 54, said on the sidewalk outside the fire station just before the dark-clad crowd observed a minute of silence (8:46 a.m., or 1246 GMT) to commemorate the first World Trade Center tower being struck by a plane hijacked by Al-Qaeda militants.

“Some of the anguish is returning,” Stallone remarked, adding that he was “grateful to see the families and how they moved on.”

Stallone, who arrived in Brooklyn as a child with his immigrant family from Puglia, Italy, on September 12, 1976, has struggled with survivor’s guilt for the past two decades.

Because he had just finished a shift late the day before, his name does not appear on the front of the fire station, on one of the squad’s firetrucks, or on the T-shirts worn Saturday.

“I was at home when the towers were hit and returned to the firehouse,” he explained. “And that’s what saved my life because I collected my gear and by the time I was in the city, the buildings had fallen.”

“The people who came in that night never returned home. He struggled to keep his emotions in check as he said, “The boys who came in that morning didn’t come home.”

Stephen Siller, a 34-year-old father of five, was one of his 12 missing “brothers.” When word of the attack reached Siller, he had just finished an overnight shift.

When his firetruck couldn’t make it through the Brooklyn-Manhattan tunnel, Siller hopped out and began carrying 60 pounds (27 kilograms) of equipment on his back. Brief News from Washington Newsday.