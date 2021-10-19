The match between Manchester United and Liverpool will be officiated by a Manchester-born referee, but fans should not be concerned.

The Premier League has announced the match officials for Liverpool’s encounter against Manchester United on Sunday.

Anthony Taylor will be in charge of the game, with Gary Beswick and Lee Bett as assistants.

Mike Dean will serve as the fourth official, with Stuart Attwell and Marc Perry on the VAR team.

When the Reds travel to Old Trafford this weekend, they will be seeking to continue their unbeaten start to the league season.

Taylor, who was born in Wythenshawe, just six miles from Old Trafford, has only taken control of one of Liverpool’s games this season, a 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

The game at Anfield was full of drama, with the Manchester-born official sending Reece James out for a goal-line handball.

Taylor has only overseen Liverpool vs. United on two occasions, the most recent being the Reds’ 4-2 victory at Old Trafford last season.

Goals were scored by Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah in the May match.

The only other occasion the referee presided over this match was in a 0-0 draw at Anfield in October 2016.

Despite the fact that the two teams have a bitter rivalry, Taylor did not give a single booking in either of those games.

Taylor has only lost eight games in command of Liverpool, with the Reds winning 25, and drawing ten.