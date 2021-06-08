The match between Huddersfield and Wigan is in danger after positive Covid-19 tests.

The game between Huddersfield and Wigan on Friday is in jeopardy as Covid-19 threatens to interrupt the Betfred Super League once more.

According to the PA news agency, the Giants have recorded at least five positive cases, which would be enough to shut down training and force them to postpone the round nine match at John Smith’s Stadium.

On what would have been Huddersfield’s first home game in front of fans in 15 months, a decision is expected soon.

The coronavirus outbreak, which wreaked havoc on the 2020 season and prompted the Rugby Football League to declare that league positions would be determined by win percentages, will strike the opening match of the 2021 Super League season.

With the potential of more fixtures being postponed and unable to be rescheduled, the revised format was kept for this season and extended to both the Championship and League 1.

After two Eagles players returned positive tests and five more were ordered to isolate under track and trace restrictions, the Championship match between Halifax and Sheffield Eagles in May was postponed.

After a Saints player tested positive following Saturday’s Challenge Cup final victory over York, more than five of her team-mates were ordered to self-isolate for ten days, the Women’s Super League clash between St Helens and Wigan has been called off.