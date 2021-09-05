The match between Brazil and Argentina has been called off due to the Covid controversy.

Shortly after kickoff on Sunday, Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match versus Argentina was abruptly halted due to a disagreement concerning Covid-19 regulations.

The match between the two South American football heavyweights came to a halt at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena amid spectacular scenes when a number of unnamed officials stormed onto the ground, causing a confrontation involving team staff and players.

As the uproar grew, Argentina’s players shuffled off the field to the changing room.

As chaos engulfed the stadium, Argentina captain Lionel Messi came from the tunnel without his team shirt on.

The surprise intervention came just hours after Brazilian health officials recommended four Argentina players based in England should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for violating Covid-19 protocols.

Premier League players Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa), and Cristian Romero (Tottenham) gave “fake information” upon their arrival to Brazil, according to Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA).

Romero, Lo Celso, and Martinez were all named to Argentina’s starting lineup for the game on Sunday.

The four Premier League players, on the other hand, were accused of failing to declare that they had spent 14 days in the United Kingdom prior to their arrival.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus variations, a ministerial directive issued on June 23 prevents any foreign individual from the United Kingdom, India, or South Africa from entering Brazilian territory.

“ANVISA believes that this situation poses a major health risk and urges the local health authorities (in Sao Paulo) to impose the players’ immediate quarantine, prohibiting them from participating in any activity and from remaining on Brazilian soil,” the agency said in a statement.

According to ANVISA, the Federal Police of Brazil has been contacted so that “the required steps can be implemented immediately.”

According to the Brazilian website Globoesporte, the Argentina Football Association (AFA) may seek special permission from officials in Sao Paulo to allow the players to participate against Brazil.

The issue erupted after nine Brazilians based in the Premier League were denied entry to South America due to club objections.