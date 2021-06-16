The manner Benjamin Pavard’s head injury was handled was “sickening to behold,” according to Headway’s CEO.

Headway, a brain injury charity, has called the handling of France full-back Benjamin Pavard’s head injury in his team’s Euro 2020 match against Germany “sickening.”

Pavard collided with Germany’s Robin Gosens in the second half of the encounter in Munich on Tuesday night.

He said he was “a little knocked out for 10 or 15 seconds” and hit the ground without getting his hands out to cushion his fall after the incident.

Concussion substitutes were not approved for the event, but they were tested during the European Under-21 Championship by UEFA.

“The way this situation was handled was awful to watch,” said Peter McCabe, CEO of Headway.

“UEFA must come out and explain how that was allowed to happen and what steps it will take now to ensure that anything similar does not happen again.”

Pavard was treated for less than three minutes before returning to the fight, according to Headway.

McCabe continued, “This is again another example of football authorities failing to protect a player’s short- and long-term health.”

Why is it so difficult for football to admit it’s made a mistake and follow the lead of other sports in implementing temporary concussion substitutes?

“It was obvious to all that Pavard couldn’t shield himself from the fall. The seriousness of the incident is confirmed by Pavard’s later testimony that he lost consciousness.

“We’ve been assured time and time again that football’s concussion protocols are adequate and that temporary concussion substitutes are unnecessary.

“However, in this case, it’s just not believable to claim that a concussion could not be’suspected’ or a likely outcome of the incident. The athlete was allowed to continue following a quick on-pitch evaluation.

“Additionally, it appeared that the referee was attempting to rush the medical staff and the athlete off the field rather than giving them the time they needed to examine the severity of the injuries.

“I’m not sure why that is. (This is a brief piece.)