The manager was devastated for the Liverpool defender after he scored a late own goal.

Sepp van den Berg, on loan from Liverpool, had a nightmare when his own goal kept Preston North End glued to the bottom of the Championship.

Van den Berg has signed a season-long contract with Deepdale after impressing during a loan spell there in the second half of last season.

On Tuesday evening, the 19-year-old, who was signed by Liverpool as a centre-back in 2019, was playing as a right wing-back for Huddersfield Town.

And, 16 minutes from time, his attempt to sprint back and clear a potential home attack resulted in his accidently smashing the ball into the bottom corner of his own net for the game’s lone goal.

Preston manager Frankie McAvoy remarked, “It’s just one little gap in focus and they manage to break through.”

“I feel terrible for Sepp because I thought he played so well in the game.

“At the end of the day, Sepp has come over to cover it, but he has unhappily directed the ball into his own net.

“Football can be harsh at times. When you’re giving it your all to attempt to win points and games, the opposite can happen, especially if the score is 0-0 and a touch of quality or a mistake is made.

“We’re disappointed, the group as a whole is disappointed; they’re deeply disappointed.”

Preston are still without a point after three games in the Championship, but they have advanced to the League Cup second round, where they will face Morecambe on Tuesday.

Van den Berg has made four appearances for Liverpool after joining for £1.3 million from PEC Zwolle in the Netherlands.