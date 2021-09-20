The Manager of Manchester United Reveals the Satisfying Truth About Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is the center of attention, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has big ambitions for Jadon Sancho.

Ronaldo’s decision to return to Old Trafford transformed Manchester United into a utopia.

Prior to the Ronaldo craze, however, the Red Devils were rumored to be interested in signing Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United has both very talented players on its lineup at the moment.

While many have speculated that Sancho has been sidelined since the signing of the Portuguese striker, Solskjaer has addressed the issue.

There’s no reason to be concerned, according to the Norwegian, because the younger players, particularly Sancho, will be given opportunities to flourish.

“I think you’re correct, both with Raphael Varane and Cristiano [Ronaldo] coming in, it takes a little bit of weight off a young man,” Solskjaer said ahead of Manchester United’s English Premier League match against West Ham. “But Sancho is 21 years old, and he is learning the game, how we train, how we play, and the Premier League, but he has come in hungry to learn.”

“We understood his talent and signed him with the expectation of having a great forward here for the next 10 or 12 years,” he continued. “Jadon is getting his bearings; it’s unfortunate that he was sick right before he was supposed to come in, so he missed some pre-season. He’s working hard, though, and he’ll be fine.”

Prior to Ronaldo’s arrival to Manchester United, Sancho had already expressed his feelings about the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to the world.

Ronaldo, according to Sancho, is already a living legend, but he is well aware of his “distinctive characteristics.”

Sancho told Manchester United’s official website in July, “I feel like everyone is different and I feel like I have different traits to all the other players.” “But, obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo and what he’s done in his career–where he started at Sporting and then moved to Manchester–is a tremendous thing.”

“It’s always fantastic to see that all these legendary players have come through an iconic club,” he added.