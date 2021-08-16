The manager of Manchester United praises the 19-year-old striker for his performance in the first game of the 2021-22 season.

Manchester United began their ascension to the top of the English Premier League with a 5-1 victory over Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Despite being linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Paul Pogba finished the game with four assists, Bruno Fernandes kept Leeds United guessing with a hat-trick by the 60th minute, and both Fred and 19-year-old Mason Greenwood scored one goal each to put on a great show for the Old Trafford fans.

Manchester United introduced their newest transfer additions to the audience at Old Trafford, as the team revealed Raphael Varane’s transfer prior to the start of the game, and Jadon Sancho replaced Daniel James in the 77th minute.

In the post-game press conference, club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave Greenwood the most plaudits for his performance.

Solskjaer added, “I think you can see how much work he has put in in his preseason, in his summer, he has evolved into a man.” “He’s getting bigger and stronger. His stride is longer, and you can tell it was a thrill to watch him run away from the defender and score his goal.

“His approach, attitude, and application, everything he’s done every day has become better and better, and I believe that’s maturity in the kid as well.”

Sancho’s arrival has further bolstered the club’s attacking ranks, as he joins a plethora of players capable of scoring goals on the spur of the moment.

Varane, meanwhile, could fit in perfectly alongside team captain Harry Maguire for the away game against Southampton on Sunday.

“It’s going to be very, really exciting to get people into this club, obviously of his ability as well,” Maguire added. “I believe one of the things it does is improve our defensive options. I believe you’ve seen what he’s accomplished throughout his career.”

Varane will have a full week to get up to speed and grasp Manchester United’s tactics, but he should have no trouble doing so because the Frenchman has been welcomed with open arms.