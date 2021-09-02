The man who allegedly cost Liverpool the Premier League title has just been sold by Chelsea.

While there will have been numerous deals between two Premier League teams this summer, the total number of transfers for each club adds up to an amazing 510. (including loans).

Chelsea was at the top of the tree, with 42 transactions. Even more impressive is the fact that they only signed three players, implying that 39 players left through the Stamford Bridge exit door.

Several of them grabbed the attention of the media. Tammy Abraham has joined Roma to play under Jose Mourinho, while Fiyako Tomori will join Milan in Serie A, and Marc Guehi and Kurt Zouma have joined other London clubs in quest of regular action.

The list could go on and on. Looking down at the nearly four starting XIs worth of Chelsea players who have left this summer, one name leaps out: Spartak Moscow has signed Victor Moses for £4.3 million.

Was Victor Moses still with Chelsea? Yes, the Nigerian international was still playing for Chelsea nine years after relocating from Wigan to west London.

In that time, the Blues have had nine managers (including caretakers), and Moses has only appeared in 11 games for two of them. Since joining Chelsea, his nomadic career has seen him join six clubs on loan, the first of which being Liverpool in September 2013.

The Reds appeared to be making a good decision at the time. Luis Suarez was serving a ban for biting Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic in a 2-2 draw at the close of the previous season, while Raheem Sterling had yet to establish himself as a regular starter.

Indeed, when the Reds first played after Moses’ arrival, away at Swansea City, the loanee was on the left of Brendan Rodgers’ 4-2-3-1 aggressive midfield trio, while Sterling was on the bench.

Liverpool’s new number 12 seems to have made an immediate impact on the club. In the first half-hour, he generated three goalscoring opportunities, including a clear-cut chance for Daniel Sturridge, and then gave the Reds the lead in the 36th minute.

