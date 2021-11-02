The Los Angeles Rams are on pace to surpass the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl rarity from the previous year.

Last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers accomplished something unprecedented in NFL history. They became the first team to win a Super Bowl while playing in their own stadium. The Buccaneers had to win three playoff games on the road, but they were the first team to win the championship at home.

The Los Angeles Rams have constructed a club capable of not just making this year’s Super Bowl at home, but also winning it.

What makes this year’s edition unique? The Rams can win their division and maybe have the best record in the NFC, allowing them to play the rest of their way to the Super Bowl at home in SoFi Stadium.

In the Super Bowl era, this has never happened.

The Rams have a 7-1 record this season thanks to wise draft decisions and opportune summer trades and acquisitions. They are tied for first place in the NFC West with the Arizona Cardinals, who have beaten the Rams only once this season. They’ll meet again in Arizona on December 13th. The Rams will also face the Green Bay Packers, who are 7-1 and recently defeated the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams will face the Packers in Green Bay later this month and the Tennessee Titans in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Aside from that and a looming Monday night game in Arizona, the schedule is quite straightforward.

The Rams struck a trade on Monday to acquire defensive star Von Miller in exchange for a pair of second-round draft picks next season. With Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and Jordan Fuller already on the field, the Rams’ defense should be even more formidable.

In the offseason, the team acquired quarterback Matt Stafford, who is having a breakout season with a host of weapons including Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, and Tyler Higbee at receiver and Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel at running back.

Andrew Whitworth, the left tackle, is still one of the greatest offensive lineman in the NFL. Matt Gay, the kicker, has been consistent this season, making 14 of his 15 field goal attempts.

