The Los Angeles Lakers are in serious trouble, according to advanced statistics.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a difficult start to the season, and supporters may be wondering if it’s time to panic, as seen by their drubbing by the Chicago Bulls.

All-Stars who have been around for a long time In the absence of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are struggling to carry the Lakers, as evidenced by their combined 45 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists.

When they acquired Westbrook in the offseason, fan opinion was split down the middle, with many believing that they should have instead signed Buddy Hield from the Sacramento Kings owing to the team’s obvious lack of depth.

Losing twice to the Oklahoma City Thunder despite having huge leads going into the second half exemplifies the Lakers’ problems.

According to Cleaning the Glass, a subscription-based advanced stats website, the Lakers need James to play a lot of minutes if they hope to make the playoffs as a sixth or seventh seed, as he gives the 17-time NBA champs a plus-32 win differential when he plays.

The Lakers were anticipated to win 57 to 60 games this season prior to the start of the season, providing that all of the Lakers were healthy.

However, based on their current form, the Lakers are projected to win just 28 games, far short of their ambitions of contending for a championship.

Due to a hamstring ailment, rookie Austin Reaves has joined James on the sidelines, while Davis is clearly still recovering from his groin injury from last season’s playoffs.

The team statistics aren’t looking good either.

According to Cleaning the Glass, the Lakers now rank 24th in scoring points per 100 possessions with roughly 105 points per game and 20th in giving up nearly 110 points per game this season.

That places them significantly behind Western Conference heavyweights like the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, who are coming off a rout of the Brooklyn Nets.

In James’ absence, head coach Frank Vogel must put his team’s defense first, as the Lakers’ defense is rated 23rd in effective field goal %, indicating that opposition teams may easily put up high numbers against them.

To their credit, they have done a good job defending the midrange, ranking in the top six despite being ranked 23span. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.