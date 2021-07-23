The Longhorns and Sooners are planning to join the SEC in the next weeks [REPORT]

Goodbye Big 12 and hello SEC.

Both the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners are expected to make the move in the coming weeks, according to ESPN.

Texas and Oklahoma are vying for a spot in the SEC Conference

According to @BrentZwerneman, the Big 12’s powerhouses have inquired about joining the conference. pic.twitter.com/9aLz5wTHoA

Both the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Oklahoma would owe the Big 12 conference $76 million to buy out the remaining years of their media rights contracts, which were slated to expire in 2025.

If the merger is approved, the SEC will become the first 16-team conference in history, necessitating a conference realignment.

According to an SEC insider, the SEC is hoping to vote to extend invites to Texas and Oklahoma as soon as “sometime next week.” “It will be a 13-1 vote.” Oklahoma finished second in the Big 12 last season with a 6-2 record. With a 5-3 record, Texas finished fourth in the Big 12.