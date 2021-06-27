The long-serving fitness coach of Rafa Benitez and others who could join the Everton backroom staff

If Rafa Benitez is hired as Everton’s new manager, he may be reunited with a trusted fitness instructor.

Last night, it was rumored that if he is named as Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement at Goodison Park, the Spaniard wants to name Paco de Miguel to his backroom team.

Miguel joined Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez in the summer of 2007 and followed him to Inter Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Napoli, Newcastle United, and Dalian Professional.

Although Ancelotti also engaged Francesco Mauri as director of physical conditioning and Mino Fulco as a performance recovery specialist, the 48-year-old would directly fill the vacuum left by Ancelotti’s fitness coach Manuel Morabito.

When Ancelotti abruptly resigned at the start of the month, Morabito, Mauri, and Fulco all left Everton.

Benitez is anticipated to speak with Duncan Ferguson about the possibility of joining the Spaniard’s backroom staff if he is confirmed as the Italian’s replacement.

It’s unclear how many new faces Benitez intends to bring to the club, but Ferguson and goalie coach Alan Kelly are both highly regarded and could be retained.

Benitez hired Mikel Anita and Antonio Gomez, both faithful lieutenants who had played for him previously in his managerial career, in his most recent Premier League position with Newcastle United, in addition to Miguel.

Anita, 48, played under Benitez at Real Madrid B and was the final member of Benitez’s backroom staff when he followed him to China when the Spaniard left Newcastle to take over at Dalian Professional.

Anita has previously worked at St James’ Park as a first-team coach.

Gomez, 47, previously held the same position at Newcastle and has worked with Benitez at clubs such as Napoli and Real Madrid since 2009.

If Benitez’s hiring is confirmed, it remains to be seen whether the pair will follow him to Goodison Park.