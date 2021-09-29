The Lockdown in Vietnam has ensnared the world’s largest clothing companies.

Vietnam’s tight and prolonged coronavirus quarantine has resulted in product shortages among international brands such as Nike and Gap, which have grown increasingly reliant on the Southeast Asian nation’s producers.

The snarl-ups in Vietnam’s factories are part of a global issue that is driving inflation soaring and creating fears about the global economy’s recovery path.

Claudia Anselmi, the Italian director of Hung Yen Knitting & Dyeing, a vital component in the supply chain of numerous European and US clothing giants, concerns every day if the firm can keep the lights on at a fabric mill east of Hanoi.

When Vietnam’s next deadly viral outbreak hit in the spring, its productivity plummeted by half, and it continues to have trouble obtaining the yarn it requires for its synthetic material.

“At first, we didn’t have enough people to work because everyone was stuck at home,” said Anselmi, whose fabric is later used in swimwear and sportswear by customers such as Nike, Adidas, and Gap.

“Travel restrictions have put all logistics in and out of commission… this has resulted in long, long delays,” she told AFP. “If we don’t have the supply, we won’t be able to survive.”

While the country’s lockdowns are gradually loosening as illnesses fall, millions more Vietnamese have been ordered to stay at home for months.

Truck drivers and enterprises trying to transfer goods throughout the country, as well as in and out of the country, have found it impossible due to a complex labyrinth of checkpoints and perplexing travel visa procedures.

Several drivers in the Mekong Delta have been forced to wait three days and nights in their vehicles to enter Can Tho, according to Hamza Harti, managing director of FM Logistic Vietnam.

“They were without food, without anything,” he said at a panel discussion hosted by the French Chamber of Commerce in Hanoi.

For international enterprises, the delays and limitations are a huge concern, as many have shifted their operations from China to Southeast Asia in recent years – a move intensified by the brutal trade war between Washington and Beijing.

According to state media, the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas) reported in August that up to 90% of supply chains in the garment sector had been severed in the south, which is the epicenter of Vietnam’s campaign against Covid-19.

Nike, which announced last week that it was experiencing shortages of its sporting apparel and had lowered its sales expectations, blamed Vietnam. Brief News from Washington Newsday.