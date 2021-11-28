The Liverpool winger served as Xabi Alonso’s bodyguard before leaving the club following a harrowing phone conversation.

Let’s play a game, hotshot. Who is the only Liverpool player to have scored in a cup final for the Reds? Antonio Nunez, who scored a consolation goal in Chelsea’s 2005 League Cup final defeat, is the answer.

Younger Liverpool fans are unlikely to have heard of the Spanish winger, who made his Reds debut 17 years ago this week as a substitute in a historic 2-1 triumph over defending champions Arsenal.

Nunez went to Merseyside as part of the transaction that brought Real Madrid’s Michael Owen to the club.

However, as Rafa Benitez later noted in his book, ‘Champions League Dreams,’ he wasn’t even the player the Reds had wanted to get in the deal.

“I requested Juanfran, a promising winger… “However, Real refused to let him go,” Benitez wrote.

“I asked around the club if there were any other wingers we should look at, and Antonio Nunez was mentioned.”

But, if Liverpool’s new number 18’s career didn’t end as soon as it began, it surely met a major stumbling block right away.

Nunez was hurt during his first training session and was out for three months as a result.

Despite not being able to obtain his main goal, Benitez must have liked what he saw from the 25-year-old, as he was featured in 14 consecutive matches after making his debut, starting eight of them.

It may or may not have been a coincidence that Nunez’s first run ended with the notorious FA Cup defeat at Burnley, but at the very least he had played a part in a game that was pivotal in the club’s history.

The 3-1 win over Olympiakos in December 2004 was a crucial stepping stone on the road to Istanbul, and Nunez was right in the middle of it.

He may have been to blame for the Greeks taking the lead, as his movement in the defensive wall allowed Rivaldo to score from a free-kick.

However, the former Real Madrid man made amends by assisting on Liverpool’s second goal, with his header saved but pushed. “The summary has come to an end.”