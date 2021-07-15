The Liverpool striker has waited six years to prove that the comparison to Erling Haaland is accurate.

While Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria continues, their rivals are making substantial transfers.

Manchester United is close to completing a deal with Jadon Sancho, while Manchester City is still interested in Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

Chelsea have reportedly made Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland their main goal this summer, with Sky Germany reporting that the Bundesliga club has rejected an initial offer from Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to trade Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi for the 20-year-old striker.

Liverpool are also likely to sign a striker this summer, although Taiwo Awoniyi might be a wildcard alternative.

The Nigerian forward has finally received a work permit, allowing him to continue his career at Liverpool or abroad, six years after joining the Reds.

Awoniyi played the season on loan with Union Berlin, where he scored five goals and added two assists in 21 Bundesliga outings.

While he may not have Haaland’s goal totals, the 23-year-old has already drawn similarities to the Dortmund striker.

On a Liverpool Loan Watch podcast from Blood Red in January, German football expert Constantin Eckner said, “He has been better than he was in his prior loan clubs.”

“He battled a lot at Mainz, but now he’s one of the key players up front for Union Berlin, the surprise team of the season.

“This is his first time playing in a high-level club as a starter. It didn’t work out in Mainz.

“But now his career has been revitalized, and he is playing for a side that is writing history in a sense, because Union Berlin is a low-budget club competing for Europa League or perhaps Champions League spots.”

“In some ways, he reminds me of Erling Haaland, at least in terms of the runs he makes behind the line,” he continued. He’s nowhere near Haaland’s level, but he has a comparable style!

“In the box, he’s a decent finisher. However, he is a perfect fit for Union Berlin’s style. The summary comes to a close.