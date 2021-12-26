The Liverpool defender aspires to be “better than Virgil van Dijk” and is unconcerned about his transfer.

Sepp van den Berg, a Liverpool defender, has claimed that he aspires to be like Virgil van Dijk during his playing career.

The 20-year-old center defender joined the Reds from PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2019 and has made four appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Van den Berg spent the second part of last season with Preston North End in order to obtain more first-team experience, and he returned to the Championship club for the remainder of this season.

Despite the fact that he is still waiting in the wings for a chance to play in the Reds’ starting lineup, the young defender has no regrets about his decision to relocate to Merseyside.

“With a club like Liverpool, you can’t say no.” “‘I told De Stentor,’ he said.

“Everyone has an opinion, but I think it’s a great step forward.