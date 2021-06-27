The Lions’ success is tarnished by injuries to Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric.

The British and Irish Lions’ 28-10 triumph against Japan at Murrayfield came at a potentially catastrophic cost for Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric.

The Wales forwards were gone within the first 21 minutes, but it was tour captain Jones’ injury that caused the most concern, as he was led off the pitch with fears of a dislocated shoulder.

The damage was inflicted by a ruck clear-out, and the Lions are now waiting to see if their second row talisman, who is on his fourth tour but first as skipper, will be able to board Sunday’s flight to South Africa.

Tipuric’s afternoon was cut short after a tackle, and his despondent demeanor as he entered the players’ tunnel suggested his potential shoulder ailment was as serious.

Despite the injuries, the Lions had a strong start to the tour, leading 21-0 at halftime after to scores by Josh Adams, Duhan van der Merwe, and Robbie Henshaw, as well as three Dan Biggar conversions.

As the onslaught continued, Tadhg Beirne scored early in the second half, the tries compensating for a businesslike performance that saw the tour begin with an impressive victory.

A crowd of 16,500 witnessed a rout loaded with positives, despite fans booing the unexpected announcement that all bars would be shuttered at half-time.

Japan was regarded as the most dangerous opening opponent in Lions history by attack coach Gregor Townsend, but they were a faint shadow of the side who electrified the 2019 World Cup.

The high-energy swashbuckling style that eventually met its equal in the quarter-finals versus South Africa was only witnessed momentarily because it was their first outing since staging that competition.

Jones’ afternoon was declared ended in the eighth minute, with the Lions’ medics and Japan’s defense both having suffered frenetic starts.

Courtney Lawes was brought on as his replacement, and when the Lions had recovered from the shock of losing their captain, they engineered their first real attack, which resulted in a goal.