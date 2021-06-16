The Lions have received their second coronavirus vaccination ahead of their journey to South Africa.

At their training camp in Jersey, the British and Irish Lions have began receiving their second Covid-19 vaccinations.

On Tuesday, a handful of players and personnel who had not yet received both doses went to a medical center in Fort Regent as part of the tour’s goal of having all members fully jabbed by the time they arrive in South Africa.

Another group will be examined next Tuesday, with the day of the week picked in case any side effects occur – Wednesdays are set as rest days for the squad, reducing any training disruptions.

When the players met for the first time in London last month, the majority of them were given their first jabs.

Due to South Africa’s status as a red list destination, the government has granted clearance to the Lions, as well as Team GB members traveling to the Olympics in Japan, to get vaccinated ahead of schedule despite their age profile.

Only persons aged 25 and up are currently eligible for a vaccination in the general population.

Despite the island’s looser limitations, the Lions have devised sophisticated Covid countermeasures during their tenure there.

Face masks are worn while social separation is observed, all bedrooms are single occupancy only, and participants sit in the same seats on bus rides.

“When we come to Jersey, we have to respect the island. Since we’ve arrived, they’ve done a fantastic job with their Covid protocols, getting things completely spot on,” Wales hooker Ken Owens said.

“We’ve been isolated and tested for a brief time to make sure we’re not a threat to the island.

“Right now, we’re basically hotel-bound and only get bussed up to training and back, so we’re really restricted.” We are not permitted to depart from the hotel.

"We have to accept it in order to defend ourselves and the general population here. Then it'll be the same as we make our way up to Edinburgh and beyond.