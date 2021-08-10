The Lionel Messi transfer controversy has cost Liverpool £116 million. Mohamed Salah is on the move.

Barcelona has lost its crown jewel in Lionel Messi’s departure.

Despite their precarious financial situation and lack of Champions League success in previous years, there was always the notion that they could achieve something while Messi was at the Nou Camp.

After all, he is one of the greatest players in the history of the game, a guy whose statistics continue to outnumber practically everyone else.

But, in recent days, Barcelona’s horrible financial mismanagement finally caught up with them, and they were obliged to let Messi go, unable to register the player for the new season due to La Liga’s severe salary cap, which the league chiefs are enforcing on the Catalan giants.

Paris Saint-Germain is expected to be his final destination, and only PSG or Manchester City could afford to sign the Argentinian superstar.

Messi’s departure from Barcelona leaves a massive hole, one that can never be totally replaced due to the magnitude of Messi’s impact in Spain. However, it provides Barcelona’s management with another another financial difficulty.

According to industry analysts at Brand Finance, Messi’s exit might cost the Spanish giants as much as €137 million (£116.2 million) due to an estimated 11% drop in brand value.

Barcelona was ranked second in Brand Finance’s 2021 study on the brand value of European football clubs, after Real Madrid, with a brand worth of €1.27 billion.

Brand value isn’t the value placed on the brand’s strength; it’s the value placed on the brand’s strength.

If your firm merged or was bought out by another company, and they wanted to utilize your name, logo, and brand identity to sell products and services, your brand value would be the sum they would pay you for that privilege, according to Qualtrics.

Liverpool was ranked sixth on the overall list in Brand Finance’s 2021 report, with a brand worth of €973 million (£825.3 million).

“Messi is synonymous with the Barcelona brand and has been the club’s talisman since bursting onto the scene,” said Hugo Hensley, head of sports services at Brand Finance.

