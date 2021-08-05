The Legacy of the Tokyo Olympics: Putting Mental Health Centers on the Map

The Tokyo Olympics will always be remembered as the coronavirus Games, but the tournament has also brought mental health into the spotlight.

Simone Biles’s battle with a mental block has been one of the most talked-about topics in Japan, while British swimmer Adam Peaty declared he will take a month off to mentally recharge.

Biles’ decision to withdraw from competition for five of her six finals was praised by some and ridiculed by others.

“My mental and physical health is more important than any medal I could ever win,” said the 24-year-old, who has four gold medals and seven Olympic medals to his name.

When British swimmer Peaty said he was taking a mental health sabbatical after being under “a big amount of pressure” at the start of the week, he alluded to Biles’ issues.

Peaty, who won two golds and a silver in Tokyo, tweeted, “It isn’t a normal profession.”

“There is a great deal of stress. Happiness is not something that can be purchased with money.

“I’m taking a break because for as long as I can remember, I’ve been working really hard. For the past seven years, I’ve taken an average of two weeks off per year.”

Caeleb Dressel, a five-time Olympic gold medalist from the United States, opened out about the “terrifying” pressure and expectation that comes with competing in the Olympics.

“When I woke up every morning, the first words out of my mouth weren’t always ‘oh I’m so excited,’ but rather ‘this is going to stink today.’

“I’ll accept it now, the Olympics are different, and I’ll stop pretending to myself.

“There’s a lot of pressure in a short period of time. How insane is it that your entire existence may be boiled down to a single 20 or 40-second moment?”

Despite rising awareness of the challenges athletes experience, the stigma of perceived weakness associated with mental health concerns has kept the topic firmly in the shadows until recently, and Peaty’s admission elicited unfavorable feedback.

This isn’t simply an issue at the Olympics.

Last week, England cricketer Ben Stokes declared an indefinite vacation to “prioritise his mental well-being,” while Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open and skipped Wimbledon due to mental health concerns.

“You can see it now in all sports. It’s evident in Simone Biles’ and Ben Stokes’ performances. Mental health is important and should be prioritized. Brief News from Washington Newsday.