‘The lawyers are looking into it,’ Sir Alex Ferguson said after a Manchester United player attempted to force a transfer to Liverpool.

It had the potential to be a watershed moment in Liverpool’s history.

Instead, it was one in which they would come out on the losing end of a terrible feud.

Rafa Benitez was seriously considering an audacious bid for Manchester United’s Gabriel Heinze in the summer of 2007.

Benitez admired the Argentina international’s no-nonsense style of defense and believed he could provide backup and experience in a variety of positions.

Liverpool had just finished a disappointing Champions League final, and Benitez’s daring Approach