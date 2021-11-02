The lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers claims that the Dolphins wanted ’22 settlements’ in exchange for a trade.

According to the attorney for 22 women who are suing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct, the Miami Dolphins required that Watson settle the current cases before accepting a trade to their team.

When it became evident that settlements would not be reached, Miami reportedly backed out of the deal, and Watson remained with Houston after the trade deadline on Tuesday.

Tony Buzbee, the women’s attorney, said in a statement obtained by KRIV Houston that negotiations between the Dolphins and Texans had broken down after Miami made the request, and that 22 settlements “wasn’t going to happen,” and that “whether there’s a deal or not, really has nothing to do with us.”

“Then [Miami] reduced the figure. That wasn’t going to happen, I made that obvious. Watson’s team was attempting to persuade the Dolphins to accept a lower offer, which I believe never materialized “Buzbee went on. “I’m not sure where that came from, but there was an insistence on a very, very strong non-disclosure clause, which we resisted vehemently.” “It makes no difference to me whether [Watson] is traded or not… I’m just going to keep pursuing the case, do my due research on it, and start preparing the case for a trial, hopefully “Buzbee threw in his two cents.

The Dolphins, along with the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, and Denver Broncos, were allegedly one of four clubs interested in dealing for Watson this summer.

Watson, 25, is one of the most highly acclaimed quarterbacks of his generation, having guided the Clemson Tigers to a national title and being taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

However, beginning in March 2021, when a Houston massage therapist accused him of inappropriate behavior, his career was damaged by a succession of sexual misconduct charges. Watson had also propositioned him for sex, she claimed.

Throughout the month, more women came forward to accuse Watson of sexual misconduct during massages. By April, the number of civil cases filed against the quarterback had increased to 22.

Watson is accused of exposing himself, pushing their hands into his genitals, and forcing the victims to perform oral sex, among other things.

Watson has been dubbed a “serial predator” by one of the women who has launched a lawsuit against him.

Watson’s lawyer has been freed. This is a condensed version of the information.