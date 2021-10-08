The lawsuit against soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo should be dismissed, according to a judge, who blames the attorney.

After saying that Ronaldo raped her in Las Vegas in 2010, Kathryn Mayorga received $375,000 in hush money from him, and she was hoping to get more money in the present civil damages complaint.

Mayorga’s case should be dismissed, according to Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts’ 23-page referral to U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey, because her attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, improperly exploited leaked and stolen papers as a basis for the complaint. According to the Associated Press, the documents were determined to be private correspondence between the soccer player and his lawyers.

“Dismissing Mayorga’s case because of her attorney’s unethical conduct is a harsh conclusion,” Albregts wrote. “Unfortunately, it is the only suitable consequence to maintain the legal process’ integrity.” Albregts went on to say that Stovall acted “in bad faith” against Mayorgas and his profession.

Stovall and other attorneys in his office did not immediately return phone calls or emails seeking comment on Albregt’s article on Thursday.

Dorsey’s decision on the recommendation was not made immediately.

Ronaldo’s Las Vegas attorney, Peter Christiansen, said Ronaldo’s legal team was “pleased with the court’s careful review…and its readiness to justly apply the law to the facts and recommend dismissal of the civil lawsuit against Mr. Ronaldo” in a statement.

The Associated Press does not usually name people who claim to have been sexual assault victims, but Mayorga gave her permission for her name to be made public through Stovall and attorney Larissa Drohobyczer.

When Mayorga withdrew criminal charges and settled the $375,000 confidential settlement in August of 2010, Albregts observed the court did not believe Ronaldo committed a crime and found no evidence his attorneys and representatives “intimidated Mayorga or hampered law enforcement.”

Ronaldo, 36, is one of the most well-known and well-paid athletes in the world. He has captained Portugal’s national soccer team and currently plays for Manchester United in the English Premier League. He played several years in Italy with Juventus, a Turin-based club.

Mayorga, a former teacher and model who lives in Las Vegas, is 37 years old.